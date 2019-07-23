Sword Art Online: Alicization Reveals New ‘War of Underworld’ Trailer, Poster

Sword Art Online‘s third season is the longest in the series to date, and is so long in fact, that it’s going to last at least four cours of episodes in total. The first half of Sword Art Online: Alicization wrapped earlier this year, and Season 3 will be returning for the War of Underworld arc this October. The series has shared a few brief looks at the newest anime arc before, but the latest drop has given fans the best look at what’s to come yet with both a full trailer and new poster art.

The full trailer for the War of Underworld arc, which you can see in the video above, seems to be an extended version of the teaser released during Anime Expo 2019 but there’s a few key additions that fans are certain to love. One big thing? Asuna seems to be jumping into the Underworld action soon. You can check out the new poster below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest trailer for the series explores the cliffhanger fans were left on when the first 25 episodes of the Alicization arc came to an end. It appears that Kirito suffered a major injury following his attempt to contact the real world, and now Alice is wandering around with a fallen Kirito in the hopes that he’ll recover. The series seems to be teasing more of a focus on Alice, and the poster above shows a brand new outfit for Asuna seemingly teasing that she’ll join this new arc’s action.

It’s an intriguing hook for fans to be waiting for as the series will return as part of the Fall 2019 anime season, which isn’t too far off from now. A concrete release date is still unconfirmed as of this writing, however. If you have yet to catch the newest season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Sword Art Online: Alicization is officially described as such, “Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”