‘Sword Art Online’ Releasing Official Elucidator Sword Replica

Have you ever watched Sword Art Online, saw Kirito swing his swords, and wished you could wield your very own powerful sword? Realizing that dream is now one step closer to reality thanks to Cerevo.

Cerevo has announced that fans will soon be able to get their hands on a fully scaled, light up replica of Kirito’s Elucidator.

This 1:1 replica includes special features such as light-up LED lights, and a six axis sensor that syncs sound effects to your swings. There are 2,000 built in lights covering the blade that will help it stand out even during the day, and it’s even got a special voice recognition feature so you can fully re-enact Kirito’s Burst Stream attack. There’s also a bit of smart phone functionality that will allow fans to link the sword effects to the phone for a louder experience.

There currently isn’t a concrete price for the replica at the moment though Cerevo is aiming for anywhere between 60,000 to 90,000 yen (about $538 to $808 USD). Though still in production, fans at CES 2018 were able to get a look at the sword and Cerevo is currently planning a mid-2018 window for the full launch of the replica.

The Elucidator will most likely be a big draw for cosplayers and fans of the series in general. Sword Art Online often treats its fans with a great amount of service like this, and definitely makes the wait for the much anticipated premiere of the third season of the anime and spin-off series Gun Gale Online. The new season is set to take on a huge arc of the light novel series, so fans are hoping the number of episodes will match it as well.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.