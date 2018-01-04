‘Sword Art Online’: ’Gun Gale Online’ Anime Shares Premiere Date

If you thought 2018 was a good year for anime already, then the pot just got even sweeter. The staff at A-1 Pictures has confirmed Sword Art Online‘s first anime spin-off will hit televisions in April 2018.

So, you better clear your TV schedules for this spring.

Earlier today, the staff of Gun Gale Online confirmed its anime would go live in April. The announcement was made via social media, and fans are eager to see the series go live. Sword Art Online has been MIA in the anime realm for sometime barring its first feature film last year. Gun Gale Online will break the hiatus ahead of the anime series’ season three debut.

If you are not familiar with Gun Gale Online, then you need to re-watch Sword Art Online‘s second season. The anime covered the new game way back when. The spin-off will follow Karen Kohiruimaki as the abnormally tall college student enters the world of Gun Gale Online. The player operates under the avatar Llenn, and the character’s life gets turned around when she meets a player named Pitohui who convinces them to enter a tournament known as Squad Jam.

Gun Gale Online is not the only anime title fans will have to keep up with starting in April. A slew of high-profile series will be making their return this spring. Steins;Gate, My Hero Academia, Tokyo Ghoul, Food Wars, and Persona will make anime comeback once April rolls around.

If you are not familiar with Sword Art Online, then you should know the series is one of Japan’s most popular animes. The franchise was created by Reki Kawahara and has an anime with two complete seasons under its belt. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

