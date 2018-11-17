‘Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online’ Announces English Dub, Full Cast

Sword Art Online is working through its third season, but fans haven’t forgotten the work the franchise put out earlier this year. The anime released its first spin-off, and an English dub has been announced.

Aniplex of America announced it is creating an English dub for Sword Art Online‘s spin-off. The report went live at Anime NYC, and the company confirmed the dub will be hosted on Netflix and Hulu.

If you want to read up on the casting, you can check out the full list below: (via ANN)

Reba Buhr as Llenn/Karen Kohiruimaki

Allegra Clark as Pitohui/Elza Kanzaki

Ray Chase as M/Goushi Asougi

Faye Mata as Fukaziroh/Miyu Shinohara

Cindy Robinson as Eva (Boss)/Saki Nitobe

Rebecca Davis as Roza/Shiroi Noguchi

Kira Buckland as Toma/Milana Sidorova

Wendee Lee as Sophie/Kana Fujisawa

Morgan Berry as Tanya/Risa Kusonoki

Xanthe Huynh as Anna/Moe Annaka

Greg Chun as David

Laura Stahl as Clarence

Jeannie Tirado as Shirley

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online premiered this April abroad, and it was simulcast on sites such as Crunchyroll. The project was the first to go live after the release of Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale, the franchise’s debut film. The curious spin-off quickly gained rave reviews from fans, but no announcement has been made on whether Gun Gale Online will continue beyond a single season.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.