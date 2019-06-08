Sword Art Online to Release Life-Sized Kirito Sword Replica

While we don’t think any of us will be logging in to a life-life digital world that simulates Sword Art Online’s universe, you can do the next best thing by picking up this life sized Kirito sword replica. Kirito, of course, is the main protagonist of Sword Art Online, a young player who finds himself transported into a virtual world of magic and medieval sorcery. The twist of course is that should a player die in the virtual world, their real body follows suit.

The Good Smile Company will be creating these replica swords and they certainly are something else. Aside from being exact replicas of the sword from the anime series, each sword also lights up and creates sound based on the swings. To boot, each replica sword of the “Elucidator” also has the ability to wirelessly connect to one’s smart phone, opening up a new series of capabilities for the sword itself.

(Photo: Aniplex)

Kirito himself has been the protagonist of the series since the start, bouncing from virtual world to virtual world. While he manages to overcome the first arc of Sword Art Online with the help of his sword, along with some serious training, this doesn’t stop him from encountering new threats and challenges as the series continues. With the 10th anniversary of SAO in full swing, what better time than now to pick up Kirito’s sword?

The description of the replica, which is retailing for $1100 USD for the regular edition and $1385 USD for the special edition, is as follows:

“From the anime series “Sword Art Online” comes a 1/1 high-grade replica of The Black Swordsman Kirito’s demonic-class one-handed sword, Elucidator! Utilizing the latest technology in collaboration with the company Cerevo, Good Smile Company has produced a replica that incorporates light, sound and movement like never before.”

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec for ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko line in 2009. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online’s anime adaptation, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series will be returning for the second half of its Alicization season with War of Underworld in October.