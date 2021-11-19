Sword Art Online Progressive Debuts English Dub Trailer

Sword Art Online has debuted the English dubbed trailer for the upcoming Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night‘s release in theaters! After making its debut at the end of October in Japan, the newest entry in the massive Sword Art Online franchise is finally gearing up for its theatrical debut in international territories. While fans have been aware of the Japanese voice cast for the film through its early promotional materials thus far, now fans in North America have finally gotten a sample of what the English dubbed release of the film will be like.

Aniplex of America have released the English dubbed trailer for Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of Starless Night, and it reveals a better look at the journey into the past as we’ll be reunited with Asuna and Kirito during their time in Aincrad. This trailer also confirmed the return of Bryce Papenbrook and Cherami Leigh for the dub, and has also confirmed that Anairis Quiñones will be the voice of the newest addition to the franchise with the film, Mito. Check out the English dubbed trailer below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funimation is releasing Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night in theaters and on IMAX screens on December 3 for fans in the United States and Canada, December 9 in Australia and New Zealand, and will also be coming soon to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Latin America. They describe the film as such, “This is a tale of the time before “Lightning Flash” and “The Black Swordsman” were known by those names…The day that she happened to don the NerveGear, Asuna Yuuki was a third-year middle school student who’d never even touched an online game before. On November 6, 2022, the world’s first VRMMORPG, Sword Art Online, is officially launched. But the players, still euphoric over having logged in, suddenly find themselves trapped inside the game when the Game Master deprives them of any way to log out.

The Game Master then gives them this warning ‘This may be a game, but it’s not something you play.’ If a player dies in-game, they die in the real world. Hearing this, all of the players panic, and pandemonium reigns. One of those players is Asuna, but despite not yet knowing the rules of this world, she sets off to conquer the floating iron castle, Aincrad, whose peak is too high to be seen. As the days go by in this world where death is never very far away, she has a fateful encounter. And then, a parting…Though she’s at the mercy of the reality before her eyes, Asuna fights on with all her might until someone appears before her: the aloof swordsman, Kirito…”

What do you think of the English dub trailer for Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!