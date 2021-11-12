Sword Art Online Progressive Tickets are Now on Sale

Tickets are now online for the new Sword Art Online movie, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night! The third season of the series brought the massive Alicization saga to an end, and it was the largest endeavor of the series to date as its story spanned over four full cours and spread across two years in order to adapt the entire story. While fans are waiting to see what comes next, the anime franchise is actually going to go back with its next big entry as it explores the original Aincrad arc from a new angle.

Series creator Reki Kawahara’s official companion spin-off/prequel series, Sword Art Online Progressive, revisits Kirito and Asuna’s time within the original Sword Art Online game as they go through the Aincrad floors at a much slower pace than the original series did. This first film outing tackles its first major arc, and now fans across North America and Canada can start purchasing their tickets (which you can follow here for more information) for Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night at participating theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NEWS: Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night Tickets Are Now on Sale! ✨



Read on: https://t.co/jOQsuKZaDu pic.twitter.com/H9pZNbv9iY — Funimation (@Funimation) November 12, 2021

Funimation is releasing Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night in theaters and on IMAX screens on December 3 for fans in the United States and Canada, December 9 in Australia and New Zealand, and will also be coming soon to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Latin America. They describe the film as such, “This is a tale of the time before “Lightning Flash” and “The Black Swordsman” were known by those names…The day that she happened to don the NerveGear, Asuna Yuuki was a third-year middle school student who’d never even touched an online game before. On November 6, 2022, the world’s first VRMMORPG, Sword Art Online, is officially launched. But the players, still euphoric over having logged in, suddenly find themselves trapped inside the game when the Game Master deprives them of any way to log out.

The Game Master then gives them this warning ‘This may be a game, but it’s not something you play.’ If a player dies in-game, they die in the real world. Hearing this, all of the players panic, and pandemonium reigns. One of those players is Asuna, but despite not yet knowing the rules of this world, she sets off to conquer the floating iron castle, Aincrad, whose peak is too high to be seen. As the days go by in this world where death is never very far away, she has a fateful encounter. And then, a parting…Though she’s at the mercy of the reality before her eyes, Asuna fights on with all her might until someone appears before her: the aloof swordsman, Kirito…”

What do you think? Will you be nabbing tickets for the new Sword Art Online movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!