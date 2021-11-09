Sword Art Online Progressive Releases New Trailer

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night has released a new trailer! While fans of the TV anime are currently waiting for the next major arc from the light novels to complete so it gets its official adaptation, the anime franchise is not slowing down in the slightest thanks to the release of a new feature film taking on the first of series creator Reki Kawahara’s official companion series, Sword Art Online Progressive, which explores the original Aincrad arc at a much slower pace than seen in the first iteration of the series.

With the first movie in the series now released in Japan (and a second film adapting the Scherzo of a Dark Dusk arc already announced for a release next year), Sword Art Online Progressive has hyped its big theatrical debut with a slick new trailer showing the best look at the movie yet. Focusing more on Asuna’s perspective as the new film showcases much of the early events of the original series, the newest trailer is the most spoiler-filled look at the movie yet before it starts its international rollout. You can check out the new trailer below:

Funimation is releasing Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night in theaters and on IMAX screens on December 3 for fans in the United States and Canada (with tickets going on sale November 5), December 9 in Australia and New Zealand (with tickets going on sale November 9), and will also be coming soon to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Latin America. They describe the film as such:

“This is a tale of the time before “Lightning Flash” and “The Black Swordsman” were known by those names…The day that she happened to don the NerveGear, Asuna Yuuki was a third-year middle school student who’d never even touched an online game before. On November 6, 2022, the world’s first VRMMORPG, Sword Art Online, is officially launched. But the players, still euphoric over having logged in, suddenly find themselves trapped inside the game when the Game Master deprives them of any way to log out.

The Game Master then gives them this warning ‘This may be a game, but it’s not something you play.’ If a player dies in-game, they die in the real world. Hearing this, all of the players panic, and pandemonium reigns. One of those players is Asuna, but despite not yet knowing the rules of this world, she sets off to conquer the floating iron castle, Aincrad, whose peak is too high to be seen. As the days go by in this world where death is never very far away, she has a fateful encounter. And then, a parting…Though she’s at the mercy of the reality before her eyes, Asuna fights on with all her might until someone appears before her: the aloof swordsman, Kirito…”

What do you think of the newest trailer for Sword Art Online Progressive’s first movie outing? Will you be checking it out later this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!