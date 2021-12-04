Sword Art Online Progressive is Already a Huge Hit With Fans

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night has finally made its theatrical premiere in North America, and is already a huge hit with fans. Following the end of the massive third season of the series bringing the long running Alicization arc to an end, fans had been wondering where the anime could go next. It was then confirmed that the franchise would be going forward by actually going backward and adapting the official side-story written by series creator Reki Kawahara giving a more detailed account of the events from the Aincrard arc at the beginning of the series.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night is the first in a confirmed new franchise for the series as the second entry of this film series has already been announced for a release next year. It’s a good thing that fans outside of Japan are already receiving the film as highly as they are, and it’s clear from the initial responses that a second film in this particular series is a good move. With the film now making its debut, the reviews from fans who were able to attend screenings are positive for sure.

Kirito Himself Gave it the Stamp of Approval!

Just watched Sword Art Online -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night in theaters, and I was blown away. Performances by @CheramiLeigh & @anairis_q were spectacular. Such an honor to be part of this film, be directed again by @alexvondavid, and work with the team at @aniplexUSA ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/AzrTJquaGc — Bryce Papenbrook (@BrycePapenbrook) December 4, 2021

10/10

I finished watching SAO Progressive and animation 10/10 A 1 pictures never lets us down. Those of u asking about naked scenes of asuna yes ther is but u don’t see the ass and tits. Overall not a bad movie but should’ve been a 13 episode series than movie #swordartonline pic.twitter.com/Rur4EdJ6BG — 無月420K #YesSir (@Mugetsu420K) December 3, 2021

AMAZING

“Had a Blast!”

“Can’t Wait for the Second Movie”

Watch Sword Art Online Progressive the Movie with my sister and it was amazing seeing Asuna and Kiritio again. Can't wait for the second movie.@SwordArtUSA @aniplexUSA #SwordArtOnline #SwordArtOnlineProgressive pic.twitter.com/21jPZ4bxJw — Alex E.T. (@Arekkusu_Toresu) December 3, 2021

“AWESOME!”

The Last Fight Really Brings It!

Man the last fight in Sword Art Online Progressive!!! I had chills all over my body. pic.twitter.com/oe1fnIohOe — Brandon Wong (@_bbrandino_) December 4, 2021

“Holy S—!”

JUST WATCHED THE SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE MOVIE AND HOLY SHIT WAS IT AMAZING pic.twitter.com/BP5CJewA7c — Life (@LifeSaverZs) December 4, 2021

Looks Like Asuna Suited Up for the Premiere!

“Beyond Good”