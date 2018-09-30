New ‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Poster Shows Off its Best Girls

Sword Art Online is set to light screens on fire soon with its third season Alicization, and a major part of that is the return and debut of its best girls. A new poster for the third season demonstrates just that too.

A new illustration poster for the upcoming season features Asuna, and potential new Best Girl Alice just hanging around and enjoying each other’s company.

For those waiting for the third season of the series to see more of Asuna and Alice, it is set to adapt the Alicization arc, which takes part in Volumes 9-18 of Kawahara’s light novel series. It’s there where Kirito meets the mysterious Alice, who appears in a hazy memory of his before he entered the newest game featured in the latest season. As for Asuna, she might not be as popular as she was when the series first debuted but she still has her fair share of fans.

You can expect her to get more popular once again when the series officially returns. There are currently no details as to the release date of the third season, but Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the season alongside its release in Japan.

Sword Art Online: Alicization is described as such:

Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.