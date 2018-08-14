‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Releases New Posters

Sword Art Online has been away for a bit, but Japan isn’t planning on keeping it down for good. Later this year, the anime will make a comeback when its third season drops, and a slew of posters for the big project have gone live.

So, if you are ready to stan Alice and Eugeo, then the folks at A-1 Pictures are here to help.

Recently, it was announced that the premiere of Sword Art Online‘s new season will be done at several international locations. Reports confirmed season three will have premiere events in Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Russia, South Korea, and the United States. As such, a few of those events dropped key visuals for season three, and one gives a new look at its main characters.

As you can see above, the poster for Japan’s premiere is a bright one. It shows Alice in the center with her long blond hair pulled back. Dressed in golden armor, Alice looks like she stepped right out of the Fate/stay franchise, and fans are loving her look.

Of course, she isn’t alone. Alice is flanked by both Kirito and Eugeo. Kirito looks sleek in his new black get-up while Eugeo has long-time fans gushing over his blue suit.

If you want to check out the new season of Sword Art Online, it is set to debut in full this October. However, it special world premieres will begin this September. The first episode of season three will run a full hour, so fans will have plenty of time to reunite with Kirito and meet his mysterious new friends.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.

So, will you be tuning into this new season?