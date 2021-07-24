Sword Art Online Cosplay Highlights Asuna's Titania Look

✖

One awesome Sword Art Online cosplay has given the spotlight to Asuna's Titania look from the Fairy Dance arc! The first season of the adaptation introduced fans to the original light novel series from Reki Kawahara in a whole new way, and definitely made waves with the first cour of the series. But after these first episodes brought the Aincrad arc to an end, fans were then brought into a wildly different type of setting with the Fairy Dance arc and Alfheim Online. This major change of setting brought on whole new avatars, and that was especially true for Asuna Yuuki.

Although she didn't get to play as much of a crucial role in this second arc of the series, she did get a major makeover much like the other players who had joined this new game. She would eventually get yet another major avatar overhaul for Alfheim Online later in the series, but her first Titania makeover was a pretty huge hit with fans upon its debut. Now this look has come back once more through some awesomely magical cosplay from artist @oichichan on Instagram! Check it out below:

It's going to be a while before we might get to see this particular look for Asuna again, but the franchise will be taking a trip down memory lane and putting a new spin on the events of the Aincrad arc with its next feature film, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night. This new film will be tackling the first arc of the Sword Art Online Progressive spin-off series that was crafted by original series creator Reki Kawahara to explore the first floors that had been skipped over in the original at a much slower pace.

This will feature a much deeper focus on Kirito, Asuna, and some new faces as they challenge Aincrad's floors once more and show fans a different side of the story that we never got to see originally. Hitting theaters in Japan on October 30th, the film will be getting an official international release at a later date! What do you think of Asuna's Titania look? Where does it rank among your favorite looks for the heroine? What are you hoping to see from her in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about Asuna and everything Sword Art Online in the comments!