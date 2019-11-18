Ethereal Sword Art Online Cosplay Brings Titania Asuna to Life

Sword Art Online is back this season and wowing fans with its back half. Thanks to its tight story, the anime’s latest season brought many fans back to the series. With the fandom thriving, more and more Kirito cosplays are cropping up, but he is not alone. There are always Asuna cosplayers who want to show off their outfits, and one is getting praise like few others.

Over on Instagram, the cosplayer mickysibille decided to share their take on Asuna. The look, which you can find below, imagines a version of the heroine that’s little seen. Instead of using Asuna’s most popular avatar, this cosplayer used a more ethereal costume to bring the heroine to life.

Yes, that’s right. A gorgeous Titania Asuna cosplay has hit the Internet and revived interest in the original avatar.

As you can see above, the Sword Art Online cosplay brings Titania to life. The white costume is made with layered fabric with sheer outlays. The outfit bares skin as usual, and its top drapes with ease. A red ribbon ties the whole thing together, and the cosplay nails all its accessories. From foot wraps to its ear prosthetics, this look is difficult to beat.

Of course, the outfit has also reminded fans of the outfit. Titania is rarely used for Asuna as it was her original skin in ALfheim Online. When most fans think of Asuna, they imagine her usual red or blue outfits, but this throwback one is fit for a goddess. And as you can see, Titania has been waiting for the right cosplayer to bring her to life!

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec for ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko line in 2009. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told. This October, Sword Art Online: Alicization will return with its second arc.