Sword Art Online Cosplay Puts Spotlight on Asuna's Fairy Form

Sword Art Online underwent a major shift after its hugely popular opening arc, and one cosplay has put the spotlight on Asuna's initial makeover during the Fairy Dance arc. Sword Art Online made its debut and became one of the most popular anime series back when, but fans of the anime did not expect to see the series change so dramatically when it began the second arc of that initial season. Moving the action from Aincrad to the fantastical world of ALfheim Online, the series favorites introduced in the first half all got new looks for the new game.

One of the most dramatically different, for many reasons, was Asuna becoming "Titania" for the new arc. Not only was she stuck in a new series of wild and intense circumstances, but she also came with a whole new look to boot. Now artist @kohanacosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has brought Asuna's Titania look to life once more! Check out the stunning cosplay below:

Although Sword Art Online would go through several major changes over the course of its anime seasons released later, the Fairy Dance arc did take a bit of an adjustment as it was a major detour from the kind of adventure we had seen through the first arc. Although the stakes weren't as high, they were still just as intense as Asuna was put in danger. It was a bit of a downgrade to have Asuna go from a major fighter to a damsel in distress, but the series later made up for this with a whole arc to herself in the second season of the series.

Thankfully Asuna fans will be getting another major dose of the fan favorite when the Sword Art Online anime returns with Sword Art Online Progressive, a story that fleshes out more of Asuna and Kirito's adventures through the first few floors in the Aincrad arc that were sped through in the original telling of the series.

What was your impression of the Fairy Dance arc when you saw it play out in Sword Art Online the first time? What did you think of all the makeovers from the first arc? Where does Titania rank among your favorite Asuna looks in the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!