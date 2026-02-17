Teen Titans Star Knocks Cartoon Network For Spin-Off Cancellation

Play video

Greg Cipes has been a part of Cartoon Network for decades, primarily known for bringing DC superhero Beast Boy to life. With the green-skinned crime fighter playing big roles in Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go, and Young Justice, both Cipes and fans were despondent to learn that Warner Bros had seemingly fired the voice actor from future portrayals of the character. Recently, Greg took to social media to highlight a project that never found its way to North American airwaves and would have focused on the solo adventures of Beast Boy himself.

For those who don’t know, the shape-shifting Titan had his own solo series that released in the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2024, Beast Boy: Lone Wolf. Following its initial release two years ago, the Teen Titans spin-off never made its way to North American airwaves, as Cartoon Network never aired the show and didn’t renew it for additional seasons following its first. Luckily, the ten-episode mini-series did make its way to YouTube as Cartoon Network UK created a single video that slapped together all the installments of the spin-off. Cipes shared a trailer for the spin-off, asking fans if they “wanted to see the project I made before Warner Bros fired me?”

Will Beast Boy Return?

To date, Warner Bros has yet to confirm whether Greg Cipes has been fired from Teen Titans and its spin-offs via an official statement, though the voice actor has been adamant that he is no longer involved with the studio. Last year, Cipes stated that Warner Bros had allegedly fired him following his Parkinson’s diagnosis, specifically sharing the following message: ” Warner Bros. literally fired me on Valentine’s Day right after I publicly shared my Parkinson’s diagnosis. It’s like a death to me that only the fans can bring back to life.”

Teen Titans Go is still in its ninth season, though the Cartoon Network series has been confirmed for a tenth season. While animation fans don’t know when season nine will end and when season ten will begin, it will be interesting to see if Cipes does return following the backlash or if Beast Boy will be recast moving forward. Alongside the upcoming tenth season, DC Studios also confirmed that a new Teen Titans Go animated film was in the works, though details regarding this silver screen outing remain a mystery.

Last year, Cipes discussed not just his firing from Cartoon Network, but how he believes that Warner Bros is already planning to hire his replacement, “They have somebody listening to my voice and trying their best to copy me. My cadence, my passion, my sense of humor, my soul, and voice are not replicable. It’s not gonna be authentic, and the fans are gonna know it and feel it if this continues. It’s also silly and not needed because I can perform my role as Beast Boy even with Parkinson’s. I just sometimes need a little extra time in the rec booth for reading a few extra takes occasionally. The whole cast adamantly fought tooth and nail to try to convince WB not to replace me with the mimic impersonator. Our energy together as a cast is what made the show so good. We together made the team so loved because of our love for each other.”

