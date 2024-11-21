Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto Reveals a Shocking Connection Between Kakashi And Splinter

The Heroes in a Half Shell have recently met Konoha’s Team 7 in a wild new comic book crossover that threw many for a loop. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto sees Raphael, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Donatello arriving in a very different world from the one that fans are familiar with. As April O’Neill finds herself being escorted on a dangerous mission with Naruto, Sakura, Sasuke, and Kakashi, the final page stinger is one that reveals a shocking connection. While there are plenty of questions still surrounding this big reveal, the issue gives us an idea of how this shocking connection came to be.

Warning. If you have yet to read the first issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The world of this comic book crossover is far different from either universe that the heroes hail from. While Konoha appears to be the same from the ninja shonen series, the Ninja Turtles’ world is one dubbed “Big Apple Village.” Instead of existing in a modern day New York City, the comic book series blends TMNT’s origins into the anime ninja world, giving both the teenage ninjas and Master Splinter new looks and new abilities to go with their new locale.

How Kakashi Met Splinter

In their initial misunderstanding, which is a trademark for many comic book crossovers, Leonardo fights Sasuke, Raphael fights Sakura, Michelangelo and Donatello fight Naruto and his clones, and Kakashi fights Master Splinter. During the mentors’ confrontation, it appears as though Splinter has been given a serious upgrade in the ninja powers’ department. Much like how Kakashi can implement the Chidori during his fights, Splinter demonstrates that he too can use the power of lightning should the need arise.

On the final page of the first crossover issue, we witness Kakashi proclaiming that he knows that Splinter is Hamato Yoshi. Throughout Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ lore, there has always been some wild connections between Yoshi and Splinter. Normally, Master Splinter is either Hamato Yoshi after being transformed into a rat thanks to Mutagen or Splinter was the disciple of Hamato and was turned into what he is thanks to the chemicals. In this universe, it appears as though Splinter was once Hamato Yoshi and appears to have met Konoha’s copycat ninja in the past.

Konoha In A Half-Shell

The latest comic is just the first in this new four-issue crossover which is sure to reveal plenty of surprises in this brand new world. Along with seeing the Hidden Leaf Village’s premiere ninja team taking on the Turtle boys in hand-to-hand combat, it also introduced us to this world’s Foot Clan, meaning it’s highly likely that the Shredder is waiting in the wings. Should the big bad of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ franchise team up with some of Naruto’s biggest enemies, that is sure to shake the comic book world to its core.

Of course, some might be wondering whether or not this crossover will eventually be brought to the screen. While nothing has been confirmed as of the writing of this article, there is precedent to think that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto crossover might land an anime adaptation in the future. The biggest proof that this crossover might be possible is the creation of 2019’s Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the animated film based on the comic book crossover of the same name.

Want to see what future surprises in this wild new comic book crossover?