Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto Shares First Look, Synopsis

It’s official. Naruto is about to welcome a new team to the Hidden Leaf Village. Not long ago, a new report confirmed IDW Publishing is preparing a special crossover with Naruto and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The special run comes thanks to a deal with Viz Media, and we’ve been given our first look at the big event.

As you can see below, two covers for the title. Jorge Jimenez and Hendry Prasetya were brought in to do covers for issue #1 of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto. The latter is doing illustration for the comic run as a whole with colors by Raul Angulo and letters by Ed Dukeshire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the writer, Caleb Goellner has been tapped to pen the four-issue crossover. Speaking to IGN, the writer said they are incredibly ready to introduce our fave heroes in a half-shell to Team 7. “I’m stoked and humbled to get to work with the coolest talent in comics and manga to introduce the ninja created by my heroes in a massive mutagen and chakra-fueled adventure for fans everywhere. What else can you call it but an honor? Let’s party.”

Currently, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto is set to debut on November 13. IDW Publishing has released an official synopsis of the crossover, so you can get all the juicy details below:

“It’s the coolest ninja matchup you could have ever dreamed of, had you dared! The Heroes in a Half-Shell meet the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox in the crossover everyone will be talking about.

When teenage reporter April O’Neil has a clandestine meeting with Tsunade, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, it garners the attention of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. They aren’t the only ones who are wondering what the two women were discussing, though. The sinister Foot Clan have their own interest in April’s visit, as they think she might hold the valuable information on mutation research being conducted by the scientist Baxter Stockman. With April caught between the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Foot Clan, it can’t be long before the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show up to lend her a hand!”

What do you make of this comic crossover? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!