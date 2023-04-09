Food Wars Creators Return With New Manga, Tenmaku Cinema: Read

The creative duo behind Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma have returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a new manga series, and now fans can check out the first chapter of Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki's newest work, Tenmaku Cinema. Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma wrapped up its run with Shonen Jump back in 2019, and even recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary of the Food Wars manga's initial debut with the magazine last year. But fans were wondering if the creative duo behind the famous food battle series would team up again for something new.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma series writer Yuto Tsukuda and artist Shun Saeki have teamed up for a brand new manga series that finally made its debut with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it's already a much different affair than that series was. With a much different kind of first chapter than fans of that prior series might have expected, fans can now check out the first chapter of Tenmaku Cinema with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library completely for free:

Tenmaku Cinema, Ch. 1: From the team that brought you Food Wars! The ghost of a screenwriter haunts a movie-loving high school student to find a director for his unfinished film! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/mkhgR70NcV pic.twitter.com/fZRBmDXSkp — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) April 9, 2023

Food Wars' Creators New Series: What to Know

Tenmaku Cinema has officially made its debut as a new manga series with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, but it has yet to be revealed whether or not this will prove enough to be popular and stick around for as lengthy of a run as Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma had. But Tenmaku Cinema introduces fans to a boy named Hajime Shinichi, who loves movies but was reluctant to try and make his own. That is until the spirit of a young screenwriter who passed away 30 years ago returns to the living world and attaches himself to him.

To help this spirit pass on, Hajime realizes that he now needs to make the movie that this screenwriter was never able to make himself. Recruiting a talented actress who's also someone who goes to his school, Hajime's now setting out on a wild new path towards making a movie that will help this spirit pass on someday. If you wanted to check out Tenmaku Cinema, you'll be able to catch up with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. You can find Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma's entire manga run available with them as well.

What is your first impression of the new manga from Food Wars' famous creative duo? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!