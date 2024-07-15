Terminator Zero Trailer Released: Watch

Terminator Zero will be making its debut with Netflix later this Summer, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the new series with its first real trailer! Terminator Zero will be offering a brand new take on the long running science fiction franchise. Shifting the location of the conflict over to Japan, this new take on The Terminator will not only serve as the first anime for the franchise, but the first telling a new story set in Japan with a new set of characters not seen in any of the previous film or TV releases.

Terminator Zero will be making its highly anticipated premiere next month as part of the huge wave of new anime hitting for the Summer 2024 anime season overall, and soon fans will get to see it all in action. Thankfully, this first trailer also shares the first look at the new series with an animated look at the Terminators themselves and a tease of the kind of brutal action we’ll get to witness. You can check out the trailer for Terminator Zero in the video above.

Face getting melted off in Netflix’s Terminator Zero

What Is Terminator Zero?

Created and executive produced by Mattson Tomlin (Project Power, The Batman II) for Skydance Animation and Production I.G, Terminator Zero is directed by Masashi Kudo and will be running for eight episodes with its debut season when it releases on August 29th (Judgment Day in The Terminator franchise) with Netflix. The voice cast for the anime includes Timothy Olyphant as the Terminator, Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka, Common Ground) as Kokoro, André Holland as Malcolm Lee, Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians) as Eiko, and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale, MASS) as The Prophet.

As for what to expect from the new anime series, Netflix teases Terminator Zero as such, “2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.”