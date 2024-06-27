Terminator Zero Reveals Voice Cast Including Rosario Dawson and More

Terminator Zero will be taking The Terminator franchise in a whole new direction when the anime makes its debut with Netflix later this Summer, and the voice cast has been revealed ahead of its premiere! Terminator Zero will mark a lot of firsts for the science-fiction horror film and TV franchise as it not only will be the first entry in the franchise set in Japan, but it will also serve as the first ever animated take on it all. Given all of these major firsts for The Terminator, Netflix has locked in some major names to bring the characters behind it all to life.

Following the previous announcement that Timothy Olyphant will be leading the cast as the voice of the Terminator, Netflix has revealed more additions to Terminator Zero's voice cast. They include Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka, Common Ground) as Kokoro, an advanced AI and Japan's answer to Skynet, André Holland (Moonlight, The Knick) as Malcolm Lee, Kokoro's creator, Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians) as Eiko, who comes from a post-Judgement Day 2022 to stop Malcolm from launching Kokoro, and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, MASS) as The Prophet. You can check out the new look at Terminator Zero below.

Rosario Dawson, André Holland, Sonoya Mizuno, and Ann Dowd will join Timothy Olyphant in TERMINATOR ZERO. The all-new anime premieres August 29! pic.twitter.com/wYWUNFL2m5 — Netflix (@netflix) June 27, 2024

What Is Terminator Zero?

Created and executive produced by Mattson Tomlin (Project Power, The Batman II) for Skydance Animation and Production I.G, Terminator Zero is directed by Masashi Kudo and will be running for eight episodes with its debut season when it releases on August 29th (Judgment Day in The Terminator franchise) with Netflix. As for what to expect from the series, Netflix begins to tease Terminator Zero as such, "2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity."

The synopsis for the anime's story continues with, "Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children."