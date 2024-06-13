Terror in Resonance Announces 10th Anniversary Project

It has been ten years since the thrilling anime series, Terror in Resonance arrived on the small screen and this is a fact that is not forgotten by the franchise's creators. Directed by legendary creator Shinichiro Watanabe, the man responsible for Cowboy Bebop, the series explored a Tokyo grappling with a terrorist attack and how two young protagonists attempt to decipher the mystery along with their own past. Along with sharing a new key visual for the series, Terror in Resonance has also dropped some other surprising info when it comes to the anime story that was produced by none other than Studio MAPPA in 2014.

MAPPA has come a long way since it first worked with Watanabe on this original anime story, becoming one of the biggest players in the medium today. In its recent history, the production house has been responsible for the likes of Vinland Saga's second season, Attack on Titan's fourth and final season, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Hell's Paradise.

Terror In Resonance Turns Ten

An official website was created to help celebrate Terror in Resonance's tenth anniversary. While the franchise only received one season, that hasn't meant that the creators have forgotten about it. To start, director Shibichiro Watanabe commented on the original series and the place it still holds in his heart, "I have never forgotten them since the summer ten years ago. Of course, they still live on in my mind. I still complain about how hot it is this year."

Voice actor Kaito Ishikawa, who brought Nine to life, shared his thoughts on the series, "Congratulations on the 10th anniversary of Terror in Resonance. Even after the anime has finished airing, we can still celebrate the anniversary like this thanks to all of you who remember them. Thank you so much. When I think about how Nine and Twelve's desperate proof of existence continues to remain in everyone's hearts as images and continues to be engraved in the hearts of us actors, I once again realize how glad I am to have met them and been able to act."

Adding to Ishikawa and Watanabe's thoughts, the voice of Twelve, Saito Souma, shared their thoughts on the series for its tenth anniversary, "Congratulations on the 10th anniversary of Terror in Resonance! I still vividly remember that summer day, when I was drenched in sweat as I auditioned, and how I couldn't contain my excitement every time I received the script, struggling with the gap between the wonderful story and my immaturity. Since then, I have watched it many times, and each time I like it more and more. Once again, I feel the greatness of Director Watanabe every day."

If you haven't had the chance to watch Terror in Resonance, the first and only season is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the platform describes the thriller, "One summer day, a large-scale terrorist bombing suddenly struck Tokyo. The perpetrators of the incident that woke this peaceful country from its slumber were just two young boys. Now begins an epic game involving the whole of Japan, perpetrators who call themselves "Sphinks."

Via Terror In Resonance's Official Website