That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Movie Shares Release Date

The genre of Isekai is a hot ticket item in the world of anime today, with some big examples that fit the bill being The Rising of the Shield Hero, Overlord, Sword Art Online, and more. Now, one of the biggest series with the weirdest names is set to receive its first movie, as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has revealed when the movie will hit the big screen in the East with new art and a new poster that brings back some of Isekai's biggest heroes and villains.

Like a number of Isekai series that received anime adaptations, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime first began as a light novel series, written by creator Fuse, and eventually received a manga following its success as a novel. With Studio Eight Bit responsible for the first two seasons of the anime adaptation, it's no surprise to see them making a comeback for the movie as the next chapter in the life of Rimuru Tempest will return to Isekai fans.

The Official Twitter Account for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime shared a new poster for its upcoming movie, Scarlet Bonds, that features the main cast of the film while also confirming that anime fans in Japan will have the opportunity to see the movie in theaters on November 25th:

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the television series, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, you can watch the 48 episodes on Crunchyroll with the streaming service offering the following official description of the series:

"Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn as a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that's welcoming to all races."

While this unique Isekai series was popular enough to receive two television series and a movie, a third season has yet to be confirmed at this point.

What is your favorite example of an Isekai series? Will you see Scarlet Bonds when it hits North America next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Isekai.