That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Movie to Hit Theaters Worldwide Next Year

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will be making its huge comeback with its very first feature film, and Crunchyroll has announced they have acquired the license to release the new movie across theaters worldwide next year! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ended its second season run last Summer, and it was confirmed that the franchise would next be branching out with its debut feature film. There was a question just to how the series could even raise the stakes even further after Rimuru was able to become a Demon Lord, but we'll see soon enough.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond will be hitting theaters throughout Japan beginning this Fall, and now Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be bringing the movie our way some time early next year. While there is no concrete release window or date for the movie's screening just yet, they will be launching the mvie in all global territories (excluding Asia) when the film begins its worldwide release. You can check out the new English subbed trailer for the new feature film below:

As for what to expect from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond, original light novel series creator Fuse crafted a completely original story for the feature film and it will be featuring a returning staff and cast from the anime series at 8-Bit Studios. They tease the film as such, "A long-running conspiracy is swirling over a mysterious power known as "Queen" in Raja, a small country west of Tempest. When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure packed with new characters begins. The power of bonds will be put to the test!"

You can catch up with the first two seasons of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime with Crunchyroll too, and they tease it as such, "Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer, and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that's welcoming to all races."

