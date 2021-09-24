That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Announces New Movie

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime announced that a new movie for the franchise is on the way! After being delayed from its initial Spring return to finally making its debut during the Summer 2021 schedule, the final half of the second season has finally finished its run. This brought the 24 episode second season to an end as a whole, and fans were excited to see where the anime could go next. But rather than a third season of the series, the franchise instead will be branching out with a new movie instead.

Along with the second season coming to an end, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime announced that a new movie for the franchise is now in the works. Currently scheduled for a release in Japan in Fall 2022, there is unfortunately very little information as to what fans could expect to see from this new movie. To give fans a very small idea of what they can hope to see, the official Twitter account for the franchise made the announcement with a special teaser video. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ten_sura_anime/status/1440321657944510475?s=20

The official website for the franchise also debuted a teaser visual for the new movie as well, but there’s still very little concrete information to gleam from the tease. Check it out below:

"That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" movie teaser visual & website:https://t.co/VIZuvpbUFi pic.twitter.com/y78OyTxyVc — Anime News by AIR (@AIR_News01) September 21, 2021

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has quite a lot to pick up from if the new movie decides to adapt what’s to come next. It’s still unclear whether or not it will continue the story from Fuse and Mitz Vah’s original light novel series or introduce an original story specifically for the new movie, but the second season introduced a more intriguing version of Rimuru and the Federation of Jura than ever. Rimuru’s a full on and recognized Demon Lord now, and that means some big fights are on the way.

After finally getting to the bottom of Clayman’s scheme at the end of the second season, the finale introduced a brand new status quo that teases that Rimuru’s entering not only a whole new realm of power, but a new realm of intrigue as well. There are still very many mysteries surrounding Clayman’s scheme, and a threat from someone else entirely still lingering, but we’ll see what comes next from this new movie!

What do you think? Are you excited to see That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime continue with a brand new movie? What are you hoping to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!