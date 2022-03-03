That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Drops Movie’s First Poster

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is ready to get underway with its next project. After bringing its latest season to a close, all eyes are on the movies as the anime will return with its first big-screen project. Now, fans are learning even more about the franchise’s big comeback, and we have a special trailer-poster combo to thank.

The key visual was released earlier today thanks to an update from the anime’s official website. You can find the ominous poster below as it shows the film’s main heroes, and we’ve even been told about its original story thanks to Fuse, the IP’s light novel writer.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Movie: Guren no Kizuna-hen

Scheduled for November 2022 in Japan.



According to the latest report, this brand-new story will focus on a country named Razha which can be found west of Tempest. Rimuru and his allies travel to the land and become entangled in a conspiracy centered around a powerful young girl. Things become even more complicated when Rimuru’s party is met by a warrior named Hiro who has ties to Commander Benimaru.

As you can see, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has big plans for its movie debut, and fans will get to see it for themselves in November. The rest of the anime is currently available to stream around the world, and stateside fans can binge seasons 1-2 on Crunchyroll. A spin-off series was also released for the anime last year titled Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and it is also streaming at Crunchyroll for subscribers.

What do you think of this latest look at That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime? Will you be checking out this movie?