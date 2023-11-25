The 100 Girlfriends Highlights Kusuri in New Poster

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is one of the standout romantic comedy series of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and the anime is highlighting Kusuri Yakuzen's full introduction to the series with a special new poster! As fans have seen through the debut season taking on Yukiko Nozawa's original manga series so far, Rentaro Aijo has been assigned 100 soulmates who he must get romantic with unless they all die. So far he's acquired four girlfriends who are each different from one another, and now the fifth one is the wildest new addition yet.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You recently introduced Kusuri Yakuzen to the anime, a girl who loves science and has wacky experimental drugs as a result. She quickly becomes a part of Rentaro's girlfriends group shortly after she made her full anime debut, and soon throws it into the kinds of chaos that fans were definitely not expecting to see from this series. You can check out the new poster celebrating Kusuri (who actually has a completely different form that comes out once in a while) joining The 100 Girlfriends below.

Where to Watch The 100 Girlfriends Anime

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is now airing its new episodes as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule. Directed by Hikaru Sato for Bibury Animation Studios, with scripts supervised by Takashi Aoshima, and character designs provided by Akane Yano, The 100 Girlfriends stars the main cast of Wataru Kato as Rentaro Aijo and his first five girlfriends, Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono, Miyu Tomita as Karane Inda, Maria Naganawa as Shizuka Yoshimoto, Asami Seto as Nano Eiai, and Ayaka Asai as Kusuri Yakuzen.

With many, many, many, many, many more girlfriends to come as the series rolls on, Crunchyroll teases The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime as such, "Rentaro Aijo was rejected 100 times in middle school. He visits a shrine and prays for better luck in high school. The God of Love appears and promises that he'll soon meet 100 people he's destined to date. But there's a catch-once destiny introduces someone to him, the two must happily love each other. If they don't, they'll die. What will befall Rentaro and his 100 girlfriends in high school?"

What did you think of Kusuri's debut in The 100 Girlfriends' anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!