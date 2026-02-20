The Apothecary Diaries Returns With a New Release Ahead of Season 3

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is just a few months away, and it will be released in two cours. The first cour will be released in October as part of the Fall 2026 anime lineup, and it will take Maomao and Jinshi on a new journey as they investigate the reason behind the damage in the northern farming villages. Last year in March, the series released a spin-off manga, The Apothecary Diaries: Xiaolan’s Story, written by the original creator, Natsu Hyuuga, and illustrated by Itsuki Nanao and Toko Shino. The story follows the main events of the original from Xiaolan’s point of view while also highlighting her past. Xiaolan is a servant girl at the Rear Palace and one of Maomao’s closest friends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although she has somewhat of a minor role in the series, her popularity has only increased since the anime’s debut. In July 2025, Square Enix’s Manga Up made her spin-off story available for global fans in English, and the series has been serializing since then. According to Anime News Network, the new lineup of Square Enix’s manga and book licenses includes the first English print of Volume 1. The volume will be out in October this year, although the exact release date hasn’t been unveiled yet.

What Is The Plot of The Apothecary Diaries: Xiaolan’s Story?

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Xiaolan was introduced in the first episode of the anime and has been Maomao’s friend ever since the apothecary was kidnapped and sold to the palace. She also knew Maomao was educated despite the fact that the latter was hiding her abilities in the beginning. During the second season, Xiaolan’s tenure ended at the Rear Palace, but thanks to Maomao’s help, she got acquainted with a Concubine and got another job.

Since the main story doesn’t delve deeper into her character, we get to see a new side of her through the spin-off manga. The first chapter highlights the tragic reason she ended up at the Rear Palace and will probably never be able to return home again.

What to Expect From The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Season 3 will continue to highlight the blossoming romance between Jinshi and Maomao while the duo continues to work together. The story has changed significantly after the rebellion of the Shi Clan failed, and now a new chapter will begin in the lives of Maomao and those around her. Although Maomao has left the Rear Palace and is now working as an apothecary at the Verdigris House, Jinshi still visits her whenever he gets the chance.

Unfortunately, now that he has revealed his identity as the Moon Prince, he has to take on his royal duties, which keep him busier than ever. The events in the third season will bring them closer again, although the two will still have to face many challenges going forward. Furthermore, while the anime’s upcoming season is only a few months away, the series will also release a feature film in December of the same year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!