The Apothecary Diaries Has Disappointing Update For Fans

The Apothecary Diaries is returning in Fall 2026 with a new season, and the anticipation around it is higher than ever. Based on Natsu Hyuga’s acclaimed historical light novel, the anime adaptation concluded its second season in July 2025. Along with the season finale, the series confirmed an anime sequel with a cryptic teaser without sharing a release window or any other details. However, in October last year, the anime commemorated its second anniversary, where it revealed that the third season will be released in two cours, with the first one dropping in Fall 2026, probably in the first or second week of October. The second cour is scheduled to be released in Spring 2027 after a brief break in the winter of next year.

However, the most exciting part is the series’ first feature film based on the original story by the author. While the series still has months before its return, it often drops new visuals to keep fans hooked. Valentine’s Day was the perfect opportunity for the anime to do some promotion since it’s the day of the year many anime fans look forward to to get new visuals. It doesn’t have to be the main couple since last year; the visual of Maomao teaching Xiaolan how to make chocolates was well received by fans. However, no visual was shared this year, which was a major disappointment, especially after the franchise celebrated the occasion last year with such a charming visual.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Will Bring New Challenges For Maomao and Jinshi

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Since the first two seasons adapt four volumes of the light novel, the upcoming season will begin with Volume 5. Jinshi and Maomao will leave the palace to investigate mysterious occurrences in the northern farming villages. Season 2 features a huge step forward in the blossoming romance between the main characters amid the challenges they faced because of the Shi Clan.

After the Shi Clan’s rebellion failed thanks to Loulan’s efforts, Maomao returned to the Verdigris House to work as an apothecary after replacing her father. On the other hand, Jinshi finally took on his duties as the Moon Prince, a member of the royal family. Since one of the biggest clans in the kingdom has fallen, Jinshi has his hands full dealing with the aftermath of the rebellion.

Throughout Season 2, both characters have been slowly getting closer, and Jinshi slowly breaks out of his shell. Season 3 will take the duo to a new place, where major trouble is brewing, and Jinshi is responsible for finding the reason behind it, so he seeks Maomao’s help to investigate. Although Maomao no longer works in the Rear Palace, Jinshi keeps in touch with her and often visits her whenever he has time. While you wait for the upcoming season and the film, you can catch up with the first two anime seasons on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

