The Beginning After the End Anime Sets April 2025 Release & New Trailer: Watch

A new trailer and casting update has dropped for the upcoming anime adaptation of The Beginning After the End. Studio A-CAT’s (BanG Dream! Pastel Life) adaptation was announced in October this year, with Keitaro Motonaga (Date A Live) directing. The announcement came with a brief teaser. However, fans now have their hands on the full-length trailer, and it looks intense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Beginning After the End is based on the webnovel and manhwa by author TurtleMe. The insanely popular series marks the latest in high-profile manhwa/webnovel/webtoon anime adaptations, with past fan favorites including Solo Leveling and Tower of God. The Beginning After the End follows the cold-hearted King Grey, who, after his death, is reborn as Arthur Leywin in a magical world. Keeping hold of his past life’s wisdom, Arthur seeks to redeem his past mistakes in the new world of Dicathen. The official description reads: “After a mysterious death, King Grey is reborn as Arthur Leywin on the magical continent of Dicathen. Although he enters his second life as a baby, his previous wisdom remains. He begins to master magic and forge his path as the years go by, seeking to correct the mistakes of his past life.”

Keitaro Motonaga is directing the anime adaptation. TurtleMe is serving as story supervisor and executive producer, along with Gabriel le Luu, Mike Zhu, and Kevin Nicklaus. Masami Sueoka is in charge of character design, and Keiji Inai is penning the music.

Studio A-CAT

The Beginning After the End Cast Revealed

In addition to the beautiful new trailer, the main cast for The Beginning After the End has been revealed. Natsumi Fujiwara will voice the reborn Arthur Leywin. Fujiwara is best known for voicing the young Damian Desmond in SPY x FAMILY. Makoto Furukawa will play their historic past life, King Grey. Makoto Furukawa is best known for portraying Taiku Oki in Dr. STONE.

TurtleMe expressed their excitement about The Beginning After the End receiving an anime adaptation in a post when the anime was first announced. “I am grateful to announce that The Beginning After the End is being adapted into an anime, a milestone made possible by your incredible support,” they said. “Having grown up reading manga, it’s an honor to have my story recognized in the birthplace of anime and manga, one of my first influences in writing.”

The Beginning After the End anime will be released in April 2025, although no exact release date has been announced. The series will stream on Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan. No official episode count has been revealed yet.

H/T: TBATE Anime Official Website