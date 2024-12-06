Solo Leveling: Is The Anime’s First Movie Worth Hitting Theaters For?

Solo Leveling hit the scene earlier this year, with this anime adaptation becoming one of the biggest of 2024. Based on a manwha from creator Chugong in South Korea, the story of Jinwoo Sung took little time in rising the ranks in the anime world. Following a season two renewal, anime fans might have been surprised to learn that the franchise was receiving its own movie. Already playing in theaters, many anime fans might be wondering if Solo Leveling – Reawakening is worth traveling to the cinema this weekend and luckily anime fans, we have good news for you.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Solo Leveling movie, Reawakening is a compilation movie that retells the story of the anime’s first season while also incorporating the first episodes of season two. This is far from the first time that an anime franchise has done something similar with a theatrical release, as series such as Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, and Bocchi The Rock have done the same to serious success. The second season begins in January of next year, so by seeing this movie, you’ll get a sneak preview on what is to come in Sung’s story. With a runtime for nearly two hours long, Reawakening is worth hitting theaters this weekend for several reasons which we are happy to share.

Solo Leveling’s Compilation Status

Ironically enough, we would say that Solo Leveling Reawakening is a perfect anime film for those who have yet to dive into the manwha adaptation. The movie does an exceptional job at compiling the events of the first season in its first half and then telling a solid story for season two’s opener in its second. Rather than simply dropping fans into the season one finale, which Demon Slayer has done with previous films, Jinwoo’s story instead gives audiences quite the rundown of how he got to this current point in time.

Luckily, Solo Leveling’s first season is an engrossing one. There’s always been something of a power fantasy that runs through Sung’s tale as he goes from the “world’s worst hunter” to one of the world’s strongest. Despite his booming power level thanks to a chance encounter in a mission gone wrong, the odds are only getting higher for his quest to save his mother’s life.

Solo Leveling: How Is Season 2?

While the first half of Reawakening works well in summarizing Jinwoo Sung’s story, many anime fans might be hitting theaters for the new material that will be attached to Solo Leveling’s first movie. Luckily, the opening salvo for the second season is a story that works quite well here. Now that Jinwoo has the power of necromancy at his fingertips, the film throws the perfect threat his way as both he and a new group of hunters find themselves dragged into a dangerous “red gate.”

On top of Reawakening once again seeing nefarious hunters willing to throw the weaker members of their group under the bus, the ice locale is one that is fit to bursting with supernatural threats. Ice bears and Ice Elves are the main focus and are powerful enough to give Jinwoo a good workout to test out his new skills. Solo Leveling – Reawakening is a solid time at the movies for anime fans, whether you watched season one or not, and if you’re looking for another great anime outing, the series’ first film is well worth your time.

Want to see what the future has in store for the "World's Worst Hunter?"