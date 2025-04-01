The Beginning After the End Release Schedule Explained: What Time Do New Episodes Drop?

The Beginning After the End is slowly approaching its release date (April 2nd, 2025). The new anime, based on the incredibly popular webtoon by TurtleMe, is being overseen by Studio A-Cat, and the recent string of trailers for the series has resulted in quite the hype train going into its release. With the series premiering on Fuji TV, with a simulcast on Crunchyroll, western fans are once again left scratching their heads, asking ‘When does The Beginning After the End release new episodes in the US?’

Videos by ComicBook.com

Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Below you will find the release time for new episodes of The Beginning After the End, including in JST, PT, and ET. Beneath that, you can find a schedule with the release date for every episode of the first season. Remember to bookmark this guide in case you need to come back to it over the next few weeks while The Beginning After the End is airing.

Studio A-CAT

What Time Does The Beginning After the End Release?

So, the age-old western anime fans’ question… When are the new episodes out? The Beginning After the End will debut on Fuji TV’s +Ultra block. The series premieres at 12:45 AM JST. For us fans watching on the other side of the world, Crunchyroll has us covered with a simulcast each week.

New episodes will be released on Wednesdays on Crunchyroll. Each episode is currently slated to release on Crunchyroll at 10:25 AM PT, which is 1:25 PM ET. This only applies to the subbed version of the series. The dub’s release schedule has not yet been confirmed by Crunchyroll, although it is expected to follow the usual pattern of being released one week later.

Studio A-CAT

How Many Episodes of The Beginning After The End Will There Be?

So, we know when we need to sit down and watch The Beginning After the End. But, how many weeks do we need to block out Wednesday afternoons for? The debut season of The Beginning After the End is currently slated to run for 24 episodes. Unfortunately, the series is following the incredibly frustrating ongoing trend of splitting its season into two cours.

The exact details of the cour split haven’t been confirmed. However, it is safe to assume that Cour 1 will contain the first 12 episodes, with Cour 2 holding the second half of the season. While Cour 1 begins on April 2nd, Cour 2 hasn’t been given a release date or window yet.

Because we’re good like that, the table below contains the release schedule for Cour 1 of The Beginning After the End‘s first season.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 April 2nd – 10:25 AM PT/1:25 PM ET Episode 2 April 9th – 10:25 AM PT/1:25 PM ET Episode 3 April 16th – 10:25 AM PT/1:25 PM ET Episode 4 April 23rd – 10:25 AM PT/1:25 PM ET Episode 5 April 30th – 10:25 AM PT/1:25 PM ET Episode 6 May 7th – 10:25 AM PT/1:25 PM ET Episode 7 May 14th – 10:25 AM PT/1:25 PM ET Episode 8 May 21st – 10:25 AM PT/1:25 PM ET Episode 9 May 28th – 10:25 AM PT/1:25 PM ET Episode 10 June 4th – 10:25 AM PT/1:25 PM ET Episode 11 June 11th – 10:25 AM PT/1:25 PM ET Episode 12 June 18th – 10:25 AM PT/1:25 PM ET

Play video

What Is The Beginning After The End About?

TurtleMe’s webtoon was first published digitally on Tapas in 2018 and is still ongoing. Despite looking like your standard isekai story, in a similar vein as Mushoku Tensei, The Beginning After the End has slowly built up an intense following over the past seven years.

The series follows the reborn as a baby in another fantasy universe trope, as King Grey is reborn as Arthur Leywin and uses his second life to make up for his many misgivings in his past life. Crunchyroll describes the series: “After a mysterious death, King Grey is reborn as Arthur Leywin on the magical continent of Dicathen. Although he enters his second life as a baby, his previous wisdom remains. He begins to master magic and forge his own path as the years go by, seeking to correct the mistakes of his past life.”

Note: This article will be updated to include any delays or hiatus to Season 1 of The Beginning After the End.

H/T: Crunchyroll