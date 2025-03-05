The Beginning After The End Drops New Trailer and Release Date (But Fans Are Disappointed)

Tapas’ hit isekai webtoon The Beginning After the End finally dropped a huge update on its anime, but fans seem to be disappointed. In the wake of Solo Leveling’s multi-season success, TurtleMe’s hit web novel-turned-webcomic was all but gearing up to be anime’s next big webtoon adaptation expected to take the isekai genre by storm. However, the long wait since the adaptation was first announced in October of last year seems to have not paid off, as Studio A-Cat just dropped a new trailer for The Beginning After the End ahead of its April release, and it unfortunately leaves much to be desired.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A post on X by the anime’s official promotional account has confirmed that The Beginning After the End will be released on April 2nd, airing on Fuji TV’s +Ultra block in Japan with subsequent episodes airing every Wednesday at 12:45 AM JST, with a simultaneous release on Crunchyroll. The announcement was accompanied by a new poster as well as a new full-length trailer, the series’ second full-length one yet, which notably features the newly unveiled opening theme for the series titled “KINGSBLOOD” by Kala.

Play video

The Beginning After The End’s New Anime Trailer Sparks Controversy Ahead of Release

Manhwa fans everywhere were quite thrilled when The Beginning After The End was first picked up for an anime. Despite its seemingly generic premise that many have likened to Mushoku Tensei, both the web novel and its webtoon adaptation have steadily gained a sizable fan base across the world over the last seven to eight years.

The Beginning After The End also stood out owing to its American origins as opposed to Korean, like most popular manhwa, and an anime by a Japanese studio seemed like a match made in heaven. As such, many fans had high expectations for The Beginning After The End’s anime, especially after Solo Leveling proved that manhwa and webtoons can definitely be translated into anime with great success. That said, it seems fans may have had their expectations set too high as The Beginning After The End’s latest trailer has stirred up quite a bit of dissatisfaction.

Many fans have taken to the official post on X to reply and express their dissatisfaction with the animation quality seen in the latest trailer, with some even claiming the series looks like any other generic isekai anime. Admittedly, the trailer does include quite a few unimpressive static shots that the video simply pans over as well as some instances of obvious CGI. However, objectively speaking, considering that the art in the original webtoon does not start off as strongly, the anime has arguably done the best it could with what it had to work with, particularly with regard to the character designs, which are spot-on.

To sum it up nicely, the anime does look quite good but lacks the same wow factor that fans expected as a result of popular anime simply setting the bar too high as of late. Still, it is much too early to judge the entire anime based on just this one trailer, so there is definitely still hope for The Beginning After The End’s anime to blow fans away with the final product this Spring.

Don’t shy away from giving The Beginning After The End a chance when it releases on Crunchyroll on April 2nd, 2025!