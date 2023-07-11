The Best Anime Deals For Prime Day 2023
Amazon Prime Day isn't all Echo devices and blenders. There are plenty of fun deals to be had, and that includes loads of Blu-rays and collectibles for anime fans. From classics like Cowboy Bebop to new series like Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan, there's a little something for everyone. Below you'll find a breakdown of the best anime deals going for Prime Day 2023.
Prime Day 2023 Anime Blu-ray Deals
Anime Classics From Crunchyroll Sale – See on Amazon
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly – The Movie [Blu-ray] – 54% off
- Dragon Ball: Complete Collection Movie 4 Pack – 49% off
- FLCL: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] – 58% off
- Soul Eater: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] – 58% off
- My Hero Academia Individual Season Blu-rays
Featured Anime Blu-ray Sale – See on Amazon
- Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series - 15% off
- Akira: Movie – 66% off
- Attack on Titan Individual Season Blu-rays
- Shin Godzilla – 37% off
- One Punch Man – 58% off
- Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F' - 54% off
- Inuyasha The Final Act – The Complete Series Standard Edition – 45% off
-
Hunter x Hunter: The Complete Series Boxset (Amazon Exclusive/Blu-Ray) – 33% off
- The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series (Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbook Collection) – 30% off
- Avatar & Legend of Korra Complete Series Collection – 58% off
Prime Day 2023 Anime Collectibles Deals
Funko Pop Sale – See on Amazon
- My Hero Academia- Kirishima – 54% off
- My Hero Acadamia – Ryuko in Hero Costume – 39% off
- My Hero Acadamia – Eri – 54% off
- Boruto – Inojin – 77% off
- Hunter x Hunter – Hisoka – 31% off
- Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood – Edward Elric (chance at Chase) – 12% off
- Naruto – Kotetsu Hagane with Weapon – 31% off
Action Figure Deals
