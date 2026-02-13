The Biggest Anime Revival of The Year Confirms Streaming Home

2026 is yet another exciting year for anime fans as the lineup includes some of the most anticipated series in recent times. The year kicks off with the return of Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, but that’s only the beginning. The rest of the year is jam-packed with exciting new series as well. Among the long list of anticipated anime, one of them is the reboot of Ghost in the Shell. The 1995 film was a massive hit not only in Japan but also in the United States and Europe. The reboot anime is being produced by Science SARU, the studio behind Shonen Jump’s hit series Dandadan. Science SARU is considered one of the best animation studios in the industry, famous for its visually striking animation and exceptional storytelling.

Considering the history of the Ghost in the Shell franchise, the anime revival is one of the most anticipated series of the year. Although the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s scheduled for July this year as part of the Summer 2026 lineup. As per Deadline, Prime Video has the worldwide exclusive rights to the anime, except in Russia and China. Although it hasn’t been confirmed if the anime will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, Prime Video swoops in to secure the deal as the platform expands its anime library.

What Is Ghost in the Shell About?

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Based on the manga by Masamune Shirow, the story was adapted into a 1995 film directed by Mamoru Oshii, which is remembered as a classic to this day. During a career spanning over four decades, Oshii became a pioneering anime director and filmmaker, achieving his global breakthrough thanks to this iconic film. The original film is famous for its stunning visuals through the use of a blend of traditional cel animation with early computer-generated imagery.

The story is set in the year 2029, where it’s common for citizens in the technologically advanced Niihama City to replace their limbs with robotic parts. In this modern age, crime has also evolved, as hackers, corrupt officials, and many criminals have learned to sneak into systems for their own gain. Major Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg agent in Japan’s elite Public Security Section 9, is on a mission to track down a mysterious hacker known as the Puppet Master, who hijacks cyborg brains through the internet.

Not only does his robotic body grant him exceptional powers, but he somehow wipes out his victims’ memories. While trying to uncover the identity of the hacker, she learns about the true horrors of the cybernetic world, which blurs the lines between humans and machines. Unlike the original adaptation, which was released as a film, the reboot will be a TV series aiming to adapt the short manga in modern animation. It will likely have only one season, considering that the original story isn’t long enough for multiple seasons.

