Studio Ghibli’s The Boy And The Heron Reveals Max Release Date

The Boy And The Heron was originally billed as the final film from Studio Ghibli director Hayao Miyazaki. Thanks to being rejuvenated by the process, Miyazaki recanted his original retirement plans and is still working on new animated film ideas for the legendary production house. While the movie is already available on digital and physical formats to purchase, MAX subscribers will get the chance to jump into the mind-bending story later this year as the streaming service has revealed when The Boy And The Heron will be added to its roster.

The Boy And The Heron is hitting MAX on September 6th, meaning anime fans will only have to wait a few more weeks to see Hayao Miyazaki’s movie hit the platform. While Miyazaki is still working on new projects, Ghibli has yet to reveal what the next big project will be and when we can expect a new anime film from the production studio.

Background on The Boy And The Heron

With the upcoming release of the digital and physical release, Studio Ghibli co-creator Toshio Suzuki discussed Miyazaki’s role in the film, “The film began with Director Hayao Miyazaki retracting his retirement statement. Following that, we spent seven years in the production of this work. It has been ten years since Hayao Miyazaki’s previous film, The Wind Rises, during which time there have been dramatic changes in the environment surrounding films. This film was truly difficult to bring to completion. I am very appreciative that the work that was created after overcoming these difficulties has been seen by so many people around the world, and that is has received this recognition. Both Hayao Miyazaki and I have aged a considerable amount. I am grateful to receive such an honor at my age, and taking this as a. Message to continue our work, I will devote myself to work harder in the future.”

If you want to learn more about The Boy And The Heron and missed it in theaters, here’s how Studio Ghibli describes the latest movie from director Hayao Miyazaki, “After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves to his family’s estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events lead him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. When Mahito’s new stepmother disappears, he follows the gray heron into the tower, and enters a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. As he embarks on an epic journey with the heron as his guide, Mahito must uncover the secrets of this world, and the truth about himself.”

