The Complete ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Blu-ray Box Set Is Shipping Now

If you haven’t already spent loads of cash buying each season of the Dragon Ball Z anime series separately, you really need to check out this new Blu-ray collection. It contains all nine seasons at a price that’s fairly reasonable.

First revealed back in September, the pre-order period for the Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Collection ends tomorrow, November 14th. You can get yours right here for $174.98 – which is roughly $45 cheaper than buying each season individually. The set contains 36 discs with a whopping 6880 minutes of action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re buying this DBZ set a gift, it’s probably a good idea to jump on it early. The set was extremely popular during the pre-order period and that will likely continue as we get closer to the holidays. On that note, the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Collector’s Ultra Edition Blu-ray set is also on the way with a release date of December 12th. You can pre-order it now for $154.29. It contains the entire Gundam Wing TV series, the Endless Waltz OVA + Movie, and loads of extras.