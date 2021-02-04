The Dragon Prince Roleplaying Game Gets a Public Playtest

Fandom has announced a public playtest for its upcoming Tales of Xadia: The Dragon Prince Roleplaying Game. Fandom announced that the public playtest for the upcoming tabletop roleplaying game will launch on February 9th. Players can gain access to the playtest simply by signing up for the Tales of Xadia newsletter on the game's website. Players who participate will not only obtain the playtest material, they'll also have the opportunity to provide feedback that will potentially impact the final game before its release later this year.

Tales of Xadia is set in the world of The Dragon Prince, the popular Netflix animated fantasy series. Created by Aaron Ehasz (head writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Justin Richmond, The Dragon Prince is set in a world where elves and humans have been in conflict for generations, with the dragons taking the side of the elves. That conflict came to a head when the human king of Katolis and his advisor killed the Dragon King and stole the egg containing the dragon's heir. The series follows the human princes Ezran and Callum as they take the egg and set off on a journey with the elf Rayla to bring peace to all of Xadia. The Dragon Prince was renewed for a fourth season last summer.

Tales of Xadia will use the Cortex system originally developed by Cam Banks, which has been used for a variety of different licensed settings. The system uses dice pools to reflect a character's skills, with players keeping the highest two dice rolls as their result. Any 1s rolled result in complications that have a negative effect on the story. Fandom purchased the Cortex Prime system in 2019, and is developing multiple tabletop games using the system. Fandom also announced plans to develop a Masters of the Universe roleplaying game using the Cortex system. Additionally, Fandom also runs D&D Beyond, the Dungeons & Dragons database/character building site.

You can sign up for the Tales of Xadia playtest on their website. The game will be released later this year.