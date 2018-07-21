‘The Dragon Prince’ Trailer Released at SDCC

The Dragon Prince is coming to Netflix September 14th! pic.twitter.com/Zq45G1C80N — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) July 21, 2018

Today, during San Diego Comic-Con, Netflix released the first trailer for its next animated adventure series, The Dragon Prince.

The Dragon Prince is created by Aaron Ehasz, who was the head writer on Avatar: The Last Airbender and also worked on Futurama, and Justin Richmond.

Here’s the series description released by Netflix:

“Avatar: The Last Airbender head writer Aaron Ehasz has paired with Netflix for The Dragon Prince, a new animated series about two human princes who forge an unlikely bond with the elfin assassin sent to kill them, embarking on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.”

Heroes coming together to bring peace to a world at war should be a familiar concept to anyone who was a fan of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The trailer also revealed that the show’s first season will be released in full on September 14th.

Netflix has been aggressive about pursuing new content for its streaming content, including new animated series and anime. In addition to The Dragon Prince, Netflix is also preparing another season of Voltron: Legendary Defender. The animated adaptation of beloved video game series Castlevania was also renewed for a second season, as was the quirky series Aggretsuko.

Another creative alum of the Avatar universe, Legend of Korra‘s LeSean Thomas, will also be bringing a new series to Netflix soon in the form of an anime adaptation of his comic book series Cannon Busters:

“The show follows the adventures and exploits of S.A.M, a high-end friendship droid who’s joined by a quirky, discarded maintenance robot and a brash, deadly fugitive. Together, the unlikely trio embarks on an unforgettable journey in a fantastic and dangerous world in search of S.A.M’s best friend, the heir to a kingdom under siege.”

Are you excited about The Dragon Prince? Are you excited to see Netflix investing more in new animated series? Let us know in the comments!