The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Shares New Cid Poster

The Eminence in Shadow is currently working its way through Season 2 of the anime this Fall, and the anime has shared a new poster for Cid Kagenou as the entire franchise heats up! As the anime's success continues through its second season, it's a big occasion for the original light novel releases as well. Daisuke Aizawa and Tozai's original The Eminence in Shadow light novels are now celebrating their fifth anniversary, and it's clear that the franchise is really only getting started with its takeover. This is especially true for Cid, who seems to only be getting stronger with each new episode.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 is gearing up for its second half of episodes, and the light novels are celebrating their fifth anniversary, so the franchise is deciding to commemorate it all with a special new poster highlighting Cid Kagenou. With such a large cast Cid has the potential to get lost in the mix in any particular episode (despite driving most of the hilarious misunderstandings), so this poster from character designer Makoto Iino gives him the spotlight. Check it out below.

How to Watch Eminence in Shadow Season 2

If you wanted to catch the new episodes as it airs this Fall, you can now check out The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 streaming exclusively with HIDIVE in both Japanese audio with English subtitles and an English dubbed release. You can also catch up with everything that happened in the first season with HIDIVE too, and they tease what to expect from The Eminence in Shadow anime as such:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"

