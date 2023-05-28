Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Reveals Episode Count, New Cast Additions

The Eminence in Shadow is getting ready to come back with Season 2 not long after the first season ended its run earlier this year, and now The Eminence in Shadow has revealed how long Season 2 will be sticking around for with the reveal of its episode count and some new additions to the voice cast for the coming episodes! The anime adapting Daisuke Aizawa and Tozai's original The Eminence in Shadow light novel series really stood out from the rest of the Isekai anime adaptations when it premiered last Fall, so it was no surprise to find out that the anime already had plans for Season 2.

What might end up surprising fans who loved that first season, however, is that The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 is going to have a much shorter run than the first season. The Eminence in Shadow Season 1 ended up running for 20 episodes across two seasonal anime schedules, but The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 has announced that it will last for 12 episodes in total. Which means it will only be running for a single cour when it premieres this Fall.

What to Know for The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

The Eminence in Shadow is currently scheduled to return to screens with Season 2 of the anime this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule. A concrete release date has yet to be revealed as of this writing, but new members added to the cast for the new episodes include the likes of Tsuyoshi Koyama as Juggernaut, Shizuka Itou as Yukime, Tomokazu Sugita as Crimson, and Ai Kakuma as Mary. If you wanted to catch up with the first season, The Eminence in Shadow's anime is now exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. They tease The Eminence in Shadow anime as such:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"

Do you think this will be enough episodes for The Eminence in Shadow Season 2?