‘The Incredibles’ Get A Truly Perfect Anime Makeover

When it comes to superhero series, titles like My Hero Academia have made netizens rethink how the profession is taken in anime. Thanks to series such as One-Punch Man, fans know well Japan can make a superhero squad look, and it seems one fan has given The Incredibles a truly PLUS ULTRA makeover.

After all, the family has been given its own anime alter ego, and they look all sorts of perfect.

Taking to social media, an artist known as Odunze Oguguo WhytManga shared their otaku vision for The Incredibles. After being inspired by My Hero Academia, the artist wanted to know what it might be like if the family appeared in Tokyo, and they certainly fit in.

Now, there’s the question of whether or not the super-family is licensed to save the day in Japan…

As you can see above, The Incredibles can all be seen in this still, and they’ve all got their unique thing. To the right, Violet can be seen with some seriously sparkly shojo eyes, and her rosy cheeks belay her butt-kicking abilities. On her other side, Dash is seen — well — dashing forward. The boy’s eyes are irritated from all the wind kicking up at him, but the smile on his face would definitely impress All Might.

The youngest member of the Incredibles clan can be seen in the back, and Jack-Jack looks happy enough to have been brought along. The baby is joined by his parents Bob and Helen Parr, and they are the definition of ripped. All Might in top form would have a hard time competing with Mr. Incredible in this drawing, and Elastigirl’s thick thighs would make All For One think twice about coming after her brood. So, if the League of Villains knows what is good, they won’t cross the visiting Pro Hero clan and get out of their way.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.