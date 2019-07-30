The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: The New Thesis Releases First Trailer

The Legend of the Galactic Heroes has a long life in the medium of anime. Originally created using the material from a set of novels, the 1988 anime consisted of 24 episodes and spawned a number of series afterward, as well as a number of movies to its name. The most recent incarnation of the long running franchise, The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: The New Thesis, had an initial run of 12 episodes last year and is looking to return for a second “season”, with three new movies releasing this fall.

Twitter User PKJD8I8 shared the first trailer as well as the release dates for all three films, which will be releasing each month beginning in September of this year, 2019:

“The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: The New Thesis – Stellar War” anime film series PV https://t.co/XFGMQiNHsQ

Part I: September 27th

Part II: October 25th

Part III: Novemer 29th pic.twitter.com/zH2QKgycVT — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) July 26, 2019

For those who haven’t watched the series, the anime follows the war between the Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance. Think Mobile Suit Gundam but without the giant mech suits. Basically, the series focuses much more on spaceships and military tacticians attempting to outmaneuver their enemies in a life or death scenario out in the deepest reaches of space. Two military geniuses from each side take the stage as the series’ protagonists, with both tending to realize that neither side is evil, simply “two good factions” with different ideas. Though to be fair, if you’re looking for an antagonist, an “empire” is usually who you look to in most fiction.

For those unfamiliar with The Legend of the Galactic Heroes, the series was first created by Yoshiki Tanaka in 1982. Starting life as a series of science-fiction novels that follow Reinhard von Lohengramm and Yang Wen-li, two rivals rising in power on the opposite sides of an interstellar conflict far in the future. Most fans of the series will recognize it for its first anime series, which ran from 1988 to 1997, and for its many video game, manga, and OVA adaptations.

The novel series was licensed for an English language release by VIZ Media in 2015, and Sentai Filmworks released the anime series in the West in 2017. A new anime series, The Legend of the Galactic Heroes The New Thesis: Star-Crossed, released in April 2018, followed by a trilogy of films titled The Legend of the Galactic Heroes The New Thesis: Stellar War in in the fall of this year, 2019.