Oshi no Ko Season 3 Celebrates Spring 2025 With New Look

Oshi no Ko Season 3 is now in the works for a release in the near future, and the anime has shared a cute new look at the coming season to help celebrate the Spring 2025 anime season. Oshi no Ko made its debut a couple of years ago to quickly become a notable anime series among fans thanks to the strength of its feature length premiere episode, and the opening theme that quickly went viral that year. Then that success continued with a second season that took things back to that darker direction that was initially hooking fans from the beginning.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 ended with a tease that the story was going to be going back to the dark path that had fans hooked early on, and thankfully quickly confirmed that a third season was also in the works. Now that the third season of the anime is in the midst of production, Oshi no Ko has dropped a decidedly not dark vision of the future with an adorable new look at Mem-cho as she celebrates the Spring before everything to come. Check it out below.

What to Know for Oshi no Ko Season 3

Oshi no Ko Season 3 is now in the works, and is currently scheduled for a release some time in 2026. A concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, nor has there been any confirmation of the returning staff or cast from the first two seasons. It’s highly likely that everyone will return, but there could always be room for changes heading into the new episodes. The anime adaptation for Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari’s original manga series will be taking a dark new path following the end of the second season, and that naturally includes the big addition to the voice cast.

At the tail end of the second season, fans were introduced to Aqua and Ruby’s real father. Mamoru Miyano joins the voice cast as the mysterious father named “Hikaru Kamiki” and had the following to say about joining the series, “I never thought that I would be able to appear in Oshi no Ko, so this is a great honor. I hope to cherish the worldview of this series that so many people are looking forward to, while facing my role of the mysterious and enigmatic ‘Hikaru Kamiki’.”

What’s Coming After Oshi no Ko Season 2?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 essentially swaps Aqua and Ruby’s places from where they started. While Aqua himself is fully in belief that his father (and thus Ai’s killer) has been killed, Ruby is now on the path to revenge herself after accidentally discovering Goro’s body. Not knowing that he was eventually reincarnated as her current brother, she’s now focused on getting revenge much like how Aqua spent the majority of his second life seeking out. And it’s setting her out on a dark new path.

This has been outlined with another crucial addition to the series, Tsukuyomi, who will be voiced by Hina Kino in the anime series. She’ll be playing a big role in the series’ future, and we’ll see more of how Oshi no Ko Season 3 is shaping up as the new year gets closer. If you wanted to catch up with the first two seasons of the anime so far, you can now find Oshi no Ko exclusively streaming with HIDIVE while we all wait on the next wave of episodes to hit.