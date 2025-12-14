3 New Anime Coming to Netflix in January 2026

January is the first month of the Winter 2026 lineup, and anime enthusiasts are already looking forward to another exciting season. In recent years, Netflix has been more and more involved with new anime projects as the industry continues to grow at an exponential rate. As one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, it has several incredible features and continues to expand almost every month. While fans await the return of hit shows next month, such as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell’s Paradise, and more, Netflix has its own range of original series awaiting their debut.

Since One Piece‘s anime will be on hiatus in January next year, the platform won’t be able to add weekly episodes for the first time in a while. Instead, 15 episodes of One Piece‘s HD remastered version of the beloved East Blue Saga will be added on January 15th, 2026. Apart from this, the streaming giant will include three completely original anime as well.

3) Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope (Part 1)

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The upcoming season will release 11 episodes on January 6th, 2026, continuing the story a year after the events in Laqua. The central characters of the story, Liko and Roy, will return to the series as they plan to rebuild the Rising Volt Tacklers, which don’t have a leader now. Dot, Roy’s new Lucario, who happens to be an expert intel gatherer, will join them, along with Ult, who has declared himself to be Roy’s new rival. Amid their journey, Liko, Roy, and Dot will also have to unravel the mystery of a pink mist that’s having a major impact on the nearby Pokémon.

2) Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

Image Courtesy of Twin Engine

This Netflix original film will be released on January 26th, 2026, featuring a reimagined version of an old Japanese folktale, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. Cosmic Princess Kaguya! is the feature-length directorial debut of Shingo Yamashita, the director of opening sequences for popular anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and Chainsaw Man. The film follows the tale of two girls who form a special bond through music as they take center stage in the dream-filled virtual realm of Tsukuyomi.

1) Love Through a Prism

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

WIT Studio is returning with another visually striking anime series on January 15th, 2026. Love Through a Prism is an original story written by Yoko Kamio, the renowned shōjo mangaka best known for creating acclaimed series such as Boys Over Flowers, Cat Street, Matsuri Special, and many more. The story is set in the early 1900s, following Lili Ichijouin, who traveled all the way from Japan to enroll in the prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy. Since her parents wouldn’t let her continue her studies if she didn’t rank at the top of her class, he tries her best to fulfill their demands. As she continues her journey, she meets Kit Church, a gifted student who is hiding his fair share of secrets.

