The Owl House Thanks Fans With Series Finale Premiere Promo

The Owl House is officially coming to an end with the series finale now airing on the Disney Channel and Disney went all out by thanking fans for watching along with a special new promo launched ahead of the series finale! The Owl House Season 3 has been much different than the first two seasons of the series thus far as not only was it shockingly shortened to just three hour long specials, but now the series is truly at its end with the third and final episode of The Owl House Season 3 finally making its premiere with the Disney Channel.

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3, "Watching and Dreaming," officially is now in the midst of its broadcast premiere with the Disney Channel, and Disney really went the extra mile for this grand finale with a special new promo showing off some of The Owl House's biggest moments throughout its three seasons so far. Thanking fans for watching along with the series up to its grand finale, you can check out The Owl House's special goodbye promo below as spotted by @DisneySchedules on Twitter:

Right before the #TheOwlHouse finale, Disney Channel played this Thank You Montage, enjoy! pic.twitter.com/2XqBO6puaW — Disney Schedule Archive (@DisneySchedules) April 9, 2023

When Does The Owl House Finale Come Out?

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3, "Watching and Dreaming," series finale special recently aired with Disney Channel, but if you missed it, the episode will be streaming with Disney's official YouTube channel on April 8th at 10:30PM PT. As for what to expect from The Owl House "Watching and Dreaming," the series finale special is teased as such, "The fate of the Boiling Isles rests on the shoulders of a human, a cursed witch and a little King."

You can find the first two seasons of The Owl House, and the first two episodes of Season 3, now streaming with Disney+. They tease The Owl House as such, "Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl, accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical new world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting."

