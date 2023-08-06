The Powerpuff Girls Get a Modern Makeover in New Fan-Made Tribute: Watch

The Powerpuff Girls made their debut decades ago, but their legacy lives on. From live-action projects to K-pop collabs, the show's animated superheroes are still incredibly popular. With the IP's nostalgia at a high, The Powerpuff Girls fandom recently came together to pay homage to Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup. So if you want to see an updated take on a Powerpuff Girls classic jam, you can watch The Powderpuff Girls Reanimate above!

The unofficial revival takes The Powerpuff Girls and gives it a modern twist with help from some talented fans. Done in all sorts of art styles, this fan-project reanimates The Powerpuff Girls as they perform a classic song from the cartoon. Of course, the single is none other than "Love Makes the World Go Round", and fans will remember this jam from an old-school episode of the series.

When "Mime for a Change" was released, it saw our three heroines take the stage to perform this song. The track, which was written by David Smith, went on to become a sort-of anthem for The Powerpuff Girls fandom. The song has been stuck in our heads since 1999, and now this reanimated project is giving the classic single new life.

You can watch the full tribute above as one of the project's leads Breanna Watson shared it online. The fan-made video proves the love for The Powerpuff Girls is thriving, and that is impressive given the show debuted in 1998. The show's core themes of family and girl power remain as important today as ever, so it is no surprise to see how much love the Powerpuff Girls get to this day. And of course, you can catch up on the show today quite easily thanks to streaming.

After all, Cartoon Network still airs The Powerful Girls on cable while streamers like Max and Netflix have its catalog available online. For more details on the hit Cartoon Network series, you can read its full synopsis below:

"In the city of Townsville, the frustrated Professor Utonium is gathering all the ingredients to make a perfect little girl (sugar, spice, and everything nice). But when his lab assistant, a monkey named Jojo, causes the accidental addition of Chemical X to the mix, the Professor ends up with not one but 3 perfect, powerful little girls. It soon becomes obvious that Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are not normal girls, they have superpowers and have not yet learned to control. The girls are treated like outcasts because they have inadvertently wrecked Townsville in a superpowered game of tag. To win the hearts of the people of Townsville, the girls are tricked into making a deal with Jojo who plans to take over Townsville. As the girls foil this threat and defeat an army of superpowered monkeys, the Powerpuff Girls learn that with great power comes great responsibility."

What do you think about this Powerpuff Girls tribute? Is it time for the cartoon to undergo a revival? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!