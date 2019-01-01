‘The Promised Neverland’ Ranks High on List of Most-Anticipated 2019 Winter Anime

The Promised Neverland is set to go live in a matter of weeks, and it seems fans are more than ready. A recent poll did just out its results about anime’s next big thing, and it turns out The Promised Neverland has a lot riding on it already.

Recently, Kadokawa posted the results from a poll conducted by its subsidiary GZ Brain. The survey was done to ask netizens about their most-anticipated anime titles of Winter 2019, and The Promised Neverland ranked high up on the list. (via Crunchyroll)

Coming in second place, the long-awaited anime took a top spot on the poll. The show is slated to debut in Japan on January 10, and natives are plenty excited to check out its thrilling story.

Still, there is at least one title Japanese fans are more eager to see, and it may come as a surprise. The award for first place went to Forest of Piano as the anime will debut its second season on January 27. The rest of the list houses anime series such as Dororo, Kakegurui, Mob Pyscho 100 II, and many more.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”