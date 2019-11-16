The Promised Neverland Reveals Blu-ray, DVD Release Details

The Promised Neverland is one of the most terrifying anime series in recent memory, revealing a stinger in the first episode that shows an orphanage full of children realizing that the world is a much scarier place than they had originally though. Following the three protagonists Emma, Norman, and Ray as they attempt to train their fellow orphans for a potential escape attempt while dodging the suspicions of their “mother”, the horror series managed to find some well deserved popularity among anime fans. Now, Aniplex has released the first details for the Blu-Ray/DVD collection that collects the series’ first season.

Aniplex shared the first details for the upcoming home video release, with the first season of The Promised Neverland on March 31st 2020, including not only the initial episodes but bonus content and a deluxe booklet to boot:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#NEWS: Season 1 of The Promised Neverland finally comes to Blu-ray on March 31, 2020! This set contains 12 episodes, bonus content, and a deluxe booklet! Pre-order today at @rightstufanime: https://t.co/IOMrvbOj7s pic.twitter.com/3dE61jKzk4 — Aniplex USA (@aniplexUSA) November 15, 2019

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that The Promised Neverland would be re-visitng this scary new franchise with a second season dropping next year, 2020. Aside from the upcoming second season, the franchise will also be releasing a live action feature length film that promises to bring the events of the horror story to life in a brand new way. Bucking the trend of pretty much every other anime out there, The Promised Neverland has managed to find a passionate audience with it’s chilling events.

Will you be picking up the upcoming collection for The Promised Neverland? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and The Promised Neverland!

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. If you wanted to check out the anime series, you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, HIDIVE, and Hulu. The Promised Neverland’s manga is licensed by VIZ Media and the anime is licensed by Aniplex of America for an English language release. The series is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.