‘The Promised Neverland’ Manga Entering Final Arc

The Promised Neverland has risen the manga ranks to become one of Japan’s top titles, but it seems it’ll wrap sooner rather than later. According to a new report, it sounds like The Promised Neverland is set to enter its final arc this month.

Over on social media, the report began circulating when alleged scans from the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump went live. The images were quick to hit Twitter, and fans translated a note left by series creator Kaiu Shirai.

“Thanks for all the votes you sent,” the artist wrote. “The final arc is starting now. I will work hard!”

For fans, the announcement is a bittersweet one, but it shouldn’t come as too much of a shock. After all, Shirai has said before The Promised Neverland would be on the brief side.

Currently, the manga has 10 volumes published, and it has enough loose chapters to fill another. With its characters freed from their orphanage, Emma and the gang are embarking on a terrifying journey, and Shirai has said it would only be about twenty volumes.

“The basic manuscript [for the series] went until the children escaped from the orphanage. Ideally, I would like, in agreement with my editor, that the story does not extend too much,” the artist explained in a previous Shonen Jump interview.

“Ideally, I foresee twenty or even thirty volumes.”

So far, there is no word on when The Promised Neverland will end, but fans do know its story is climbing to a climax. With an anime on the way, it seems the popularity of Shirai’s series is about to explode further, leaving the manga to gain readers en masse before its final chapter goes live.

Originally created by Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. With eight volumes of the series currently available in Japan, Shueisha has made sure this series has gotten all the support it needs as it quickly takes the magazine by storm.