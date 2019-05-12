The Promised Neverland is Taking a One-Week Break

Kaiu Shirai and Pozuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland is one of the most popular manga running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and it’s only gotten more notoriety after it premiered its anime adaptation in the Winter 2019 anime season. The manga series has been reaching all new sorts of developments as Emma and the others head toward a major war, so the wait for each new chapter is tough.

But the series will be taking a break for the next issue of the series, as series creator Kaiu Shirai needs to take a brief, one-week hiatus for health reasons.

In a note from Shueisha’s Shonen Jump editorial department (thanks to translations from @TPNManga on Twitter), Shirai needs a little rest. The message in full reads as such, “Thank you for reading The Promised Neverland. This time, the original creator, Kaiu Shirai, will have medical treatment done due to poor health. The manga will go on hiatus in Issue 25 (the May 20th release). It is scheduled to resume in Issue 26 the following week. To the readers who were looking forward to it, I’m very sorry. I was worried about what I had to say about this issue. Thank you for your continued support of The Promised Neverland.”

Though this short delay may come as a bummer for fans, surely they will appreciate Shirai taking a moment to take care of himself and better his health. It’s definitely much more favorable than the alternative. And at least this isn’t the longest hiatus, and the extra week will fly by before fans know it!

Licensed by Aniplex of America, The Promised Neverland is now streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HIDIVE. You can also catch the English dub of the series currently airing Saturdays on Toonami. Mamoru Kanobe directs the anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno handles the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada serves as character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata composes the music.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. A second season is now in the works.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

